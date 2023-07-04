NYSC launches health initiative for rural dwellers in Niger

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday launched second quarter Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Niger State. The NYSC Coordinator in the…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday launched second quarter Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Niger State.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, launched the initiative at Gidan Kuta Village, Shanu community in Chanchaga LGA to provide opportunities for free medical consultation, diagnosis and treatment of people in the hinterlands.

Alidat commended the large turnout of members of the community and advised them to take advantage of the gesture to access healthcare services.

In his remarks, the Gunduma of Gidan Kuta Village, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakili, thanked the NYSC for bringing the healthcare initiative to the community. (NAN)

