Open defecation: Nigeria needs 3.9 million toilets annually -UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says Nigeria will need to build no fewer than 3.9 million toilets annually to meet the open defecation-free target by 2025.

Dr Jane Bevan, UNICEF Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), said this on Monday at the opening of a two-day Maiden Toilet Business Owners Conference in Abuja.

Bevan said that current toilet construction in the country stood between 180,000 – 200,000 annually, describing it as inadequate.

She said the conference was timely as toilet business owners were key to ending open defecation challenges in Nigeria. (NAN)

