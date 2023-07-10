NYSC: FG files fresh charges against Oduah

The federal government has filed fresh charges against former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah before a Federal High Court in Abuja...

The federal government has filed fresh charges against former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah.

Eight count charges bordering on alleged non-completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were filed against her before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges were filed on June 26, 2023 and signed by Ochugwo Ogbeh and Ibrahim Mohammed of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the charge, Senator Oduah and one D.A.O Oshinowo (at large) were said to have sometime in 2017 conspired to commit felony to wit: make a document titled ‘Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation’.

Oduah was further accused of forwarding her credentials to the federal government in 2011, along with an affidavit and extract from police diary that she lost her NYSC certificate, which led to her nomination as a cabinet minister and her election as Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District.

The prosecution also claimed she obtained an aggregate sum of salaries and allowances as Minister and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the pretence of being qualified.

The offences contravene sections 3(6) of Miscellanenous Offences Act CAP M17; 156 of the Penal Code Act punishable under 158 of the same Act; 1(1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...