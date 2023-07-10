2023 Hajj: First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

No fewer than 380 Lagos State pilgrims who participated in the just-concluded 2023 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia flew out on Monday for…

No fewer than 380 Lagos State pilgrims who participated in the just-concluded 2023 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia flew out on Monday for home.

It was gathered that the pilgrims who departed the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, aboard a Flynas airline at 11:30 am Saudi time, are expected to land safely at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, at 3.30 pm Nigerian time.

The flight which was described as a ‘special flight’ by the Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, has on board the elderly ones, those with medical challenges and others.

There are 185 male and 195 female pilgrims, led by AbdulWaheed Shonibare, a member of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, representing the Ikeja division.

S/Arabia launches Hajj virtues programme for young visitors

2023 Hajj: NAHCON constitutes committee to review services

While wishing them journey mercy, Prince Elegushi urged them to guide their new status jealousy, saying that as new Alhajis and Alhajas, they are like newborn babies without any sins.

He added that in line with Islamic principles, their new status remains intact for at least 41 days if they can avoid committing sins.

Prince Elegushi also admonished them to allow the exemplary conduct they exhibited whilst in the holy land to reflect in their dealings with others in every human endeavour when they return to Nigeria so that people can find them worthy of emulation.

He appealed to the pilgrims yet to be airlifted to exercise patience as necessary plans have been put in place to ensure that everyone is airlifted back to Nigeria within the shortest period.

While reiterating his advice that the pilgrims should maintain the 32kg allowed for their main luggage, the Amir warned them to desist from carrying water and any other liquid items in their luggage. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...