Tope Alabi tours US says, ‘My testimony is about people receiving Jesus’

Famous Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, is currently touring some cities in the United States of America to preach the word of God to citizens of the country.

The sonorous singer who is presently on her United States Tour and Concert, has revealed that her greatest joy and testimony is how many people trooped out to give their lives to Jesus Christ during her ministration.

Alabi revealed that during her tour, she has gone around seven cities which includes Maryland, Chicago, Dallas, Cincinnati and Houston, adding that participants continued to call in to give glory to God for the prophecies which also came out during her music ministration.

In an interview, she stated, “The US tour for 20233 has been wonderful and awesome. The movement and turnout were quite encouraging and I appreciate the Lord Almighty for this. People turned out most especially in Maryland, Chicago and Dallas too. In other programmes across churches, people turned out as well. It was just the stress of flying from one city to the other. But God is our strength.

She continued, “It has been a while since we have been to the US. It has been about four to five years; that is why this year’s tour is like that. The most important thing is the testimony of people giving their lives to Christ. I do altar calls at every point in time and people come out to give their lives to Christ.

“And that is the most important thing, that is the most important reason for this tour and God is taking charge of that. Another thing is that the prophecies are coming out and people are testifying. After we leave every city, people call us to confirm these prophecies and we thank God.”

Speaking on a special programme, “Praise the Almighty” coming up on June 23 in Texas, Tope Alabi urged every participant to look forward to the awesome moves of God.

