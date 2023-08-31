NYSC conducts free medical outreach in Bauchi community

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State on Tuesday conducted a free medical outreach to vulnerable communities in Darazo LGA of the state.…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State on Tuesday conducted a free medical outreach to vulnerable communities in Darazo LGA of the state.

Speaking at the flag-off at Aisha Isah Yuguda Under 5 Clinic in Darazo, the NYSC State Coordinator, Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, said the exercise was aimed at giving medical assistance and free drugs to the less-privileged in the community.

She appealed to religious and community leaders to continue to support the NYSC in its efforts to complement the federal government’s efforts at enhancing health care delivery across the country.

Earlier, the caretaker chairman of Darazo LGA, Sama’ila Ya’u Sade, commended the NYSC for the outreach and pledged continued support to the scheme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...