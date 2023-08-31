Ondo dissolves LG chairmen, councillors

The Ondo State government has dissolved the elected eighteen local government council chairmen and the councillors in the state following the expiration of their tenure.…

The Ondo State government has dissolved the elected eighteen local government council chairmen and the councillors in the state following the expiration of their tenure.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting governor of the state announced their dissolution on Wednesday in a statement issued to reporters, in Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa, in a copy of the statement, signed by his spokesperson, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, explained that the constitutional tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors came to an end Wednesday.

“This implies that all chairmen and councillors would vacate their respective offices accordingly and hand over the administration of the local governments.

“The state government appreciates the outgoing chairmen and councillors for their meritorious services to the people of Ondo State, while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

The acting governor, however, directed the heads of LG administration in the eighteen LGAs across to take charge of the administration of the local councils pending further directives from the government.

The development came long after the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had announced February 2024 for the conduct of election into the 18 LGAs of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...