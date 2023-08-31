Blue Line Rail operations begin Monday – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government says it will begin passenger operations on the Blue Line Rail on Monday, Sept. 4. The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who…

The Lagos State government says it will begin passenger operations on the Blue Line Rail on Monday, Sept. 4.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his official handle, @jidesanwoolu, said partial passenger operations will begin on September 5 from 6:30-10am and afternoon peak from 4-9:30pm. He added that the operation will start with 12 trips for two weeks, ramping up to 76 trips/day.

“There are over 300 CCTV cameras across the entire rail with over 30 cameras monitoring the tracks alone, with command and control centres available in all stations along the track.

“Lagos, this is your project. Take ownership and treat it with decency as you would treat anything that belongs to you. Any altercation or disturbance on the train will not be tolerated. It goes without saying that vandalism also will not be tolerated,” he noted.

Collaborating with the governor, the Managing Director, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, who embarked on test running of the train with newsmen, said that with feasibility study, the train system would be conveying 175,000 passengers on a daily basis.

She said that though the commercial operations would have begun in the first quarter of 2023, it was delayed to ensure that all modalities were in place.

She said that the Blue Line Rail service had five stations, which comprise Marina, National Theatre, Orile-Iganmu, Alaba, and Mile 2.

