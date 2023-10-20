✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

NYSC asks Nigerians to protect corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed sadness over the murder of a corps member, Joel Grace Chalya KD/23A/4386, serving in Kaduna. Director, Press…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed sadness over the murder of a corps member, Joel Grace Chalya KD/23A/4386, serving in Kaduna.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement, said the deceased who decided to join other corps members for their morning jogging after her morning devotion got stabbed by hoodlums who also made away with her phone.

He enjoined the public to cooperate with the security agencies in ensuring that all corps members deployed in their communities are adequately protected. 

“Corps members are our children, our sisters and brothers and they must be protected by all Nigerians,” the statement said.

He said the scheme was in strong collaboration with various security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensure that justice was served.

 

