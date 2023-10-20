Tinubu Advocates stronger Nigeria-EU relations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday called for the strengthening of cross-sectoral partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) based on the principles of…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday called for the strengthening of cross-sectoral partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) based on the principles of democracy, rule of law, and freedom.

He made the call while receiving a delegation of the EU led by its Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, at the State House, Abuja.

The president, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, at a separate event earlier in Abuja welcomed the signing of eight financing agreements between Nigeria and the EU, under the “EU Global Gateway in Nigeria.”

In her remarks, the EU Commissioner commended Nigeria for playing a pivotal role as a key partner of the EU, not only in politics and economics but also in shaping the social landscape across the African continent.

Urpilainen said the EU sought to establish an equal and mutually beneficial partnership through the “Global Gateway” investment programme as a flagship example.

She noted that this strategy, agreed at the AU-EU Summit in Brussels last year, sets a goal of €300 billion in investments, with €150 billion allocated to Africa.

