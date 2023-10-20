✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Repentant Boko Haram fighter Facing Rejection In Borno Community Opens Up

Download Here Lives have been lost, loved ones lost, family displaced, wives made widows and children made orphans by the Boko haram insurgents. NIGERIA DAILY:…

Borno
Map of Borno State
    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Lives have been lost, loved ones lost, family displaced, wives made widows and children made orphans by the Boko haram insurgents.

Despite this, 600 repentant Boko Haram members were reintegrated into their communities. Were they welcomed with open arms?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily we look at lives of the reintegrated Boko Haram members and the fate of the communities they live in.

