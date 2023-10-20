NIGERIA DAILY: Repentant Boko Haram fighter Facing Rejection In Borno Community Opens Up

More Podcasts
Lives have been lost, loved ones lost, family displaced, wives made widows and children made orphans by the Boko haram insurgents.
Despite this, 600 repentant Boko Haram members were reintegrated into their communities. Were they welcomed with open arms?
In this episode of Nigeria Daily we look at lives of the reintegrated Boko Haram members and the fate of the communities they live in.