NSCDC intercepts truck laden with ‘stolen rail tracks’, arrests suspects

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted an articulated DAF truck conveying large…

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted an articulated DAF truck conveying large quantities of vandalized rail track iron concealed inside iron scrap.

This was disclosed by the NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said four suspects have been taken into custody for further investigations and action in connection with the stolen materials.

“On 14th of August, 2023, at about 1030hrs, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, who was on a specialized operation to checkmate nefarious activities of rail line vandals, arrested four suspected vandals who disguised as scavengers.

“It was later discovered that the suspects have vandalized rail track irons and concealed them inside scrap iron materials before loading the vandalized rail track irons into a truck that will convey them to the buyers,” Babawale said.

He said the truck and the four suspects were intercepted along the Lafia-Akwanga-Abuja expressway, Sabon Pagi, Lafia Nasarawa State on Monday.

The four suspected vandals are 27 years old Anasi Ali who is the driver of the truck. Others are Yusuf Idris, 25; Hafis Idris, 18; and Nasiru Abdullahi, 28 who served as an escort.

“Items recovered from the vandals are a DAF truck, large quantities of offloaded scrap irons, and large quantities of vandalized railways irons,” Babawale added.

The statement said preliminary investigation revealed that the rail track irons and sleepers were loaded in Makurdi, Benue State to an undisclosed iron and steel company in Ilorin, Kwara State before they were intercepted and arrested.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...