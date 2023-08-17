FRSC orders nationwide clampdown on rickety vehicles

Corps Marshall, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the immediate clampdown on all rickety vehicles across the country. In a statement…

Corps Marshall, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the immediate clampdown on all rickety vehicles across the country.

In a statement signed by the Corps Public Enlightenment Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, the directive was given after the corps’ attention was drawn to a trending video of an old vehicle with mechanical issues plying the expressway in such that the back tyre was off and the vehicle was being controlled by the driver with three worn-out tyres.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshall had ordered the immediate clampdown on the vehicle and the arrest of the owner in line with its responsibility to ensure safety of all road users.

He revealed the registration number of the vehicle as AA07AG in Lagos State, saying that the vehicle was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn-out tyres.

Kazeem noted that the personnel of the agency had been directed to be on the look-out for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria.

He said the operation would be conducted nationwide, adding severe punishment awaited the owner and any one using such vehicles.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...