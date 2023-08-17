Your commissioner fueling crisis in Anambra community, APGA chieftain tells Soludo

A chieftain All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Vincent Udobi, has accused the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Collins Nwabunwanne,…

A chieftain All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Vincent Udobi, has accused the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Collins Nwabunwanne, of instigating crisis in his community.

Udobi’s statement followed the lingering crisis ravaging Ifitedunu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

He accused Nwabunwanne of bias over his choice of Uchenna Nwoye as President General of his community against the will of the people.

Udobi, a prominent stakeholder in the community said the leadership crisis in Ifitedunu community was due to Nwabunwanne insistence on imposing unpopular person as their President General.

He said Nwoye had since been impeached by the community as their PG and cannot continue to enjoy the privilege of being the PG any more.

He also alleged that Nwoye is an ex-convict and constitutionally not qualified to hold any public office.

“The decision to impeach Nwoye as the PG of the community was reached by the entire town and chairmen of five villages namely, Obiezie, Ugbomili ,Akwa, Umualugo and Uguala, after several attempts to draw the commissioner’s attention to the fact that Nwoye is an ex-convict,” he said.

Udobi noted that despite presenting credible evidence of the conviction of Nwoye from a Federal High court to Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner continued to recognize Nwoye as the President-General of the community, just because they were friends.

He said the Commissioner was blocking the truth about the issue in Ifetedunu to the governor, adding, “Nwabunwanne is acting as judge, as police, and everything in this case.

Udobi said, “We urge Governor Soludo to investigate our complaints laid before the Commissioner, because I don’t know why he( Nwabunwanne) should be defending an ex-convict who is unfit to be the PG of Ifitedunu as clearly expressed in our constitution.

“The commissioner is not an interpreter of law but an executive member of Prof Charles Soludo led government in Anambra .So Nwabunwanne telling us that Nwoye who was convicted for a criminal offence but granted bail is not an ex-convict even after we have rejected him as our PG on constitutional grounds, is questionable”

Reacting, Nwoye, denied the allegations levelled against him, insisting that he remained the PG and that the village chairmen and BOT had no power to impeach/remove him according to the constitution.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr.Collins Nwabunwanne said the government acted according to the construction of Ifitedunu community.

According to him, the government is only interested in acting for public interest and not to please any individual.

He said the constitution of the community stipulates that due process must be be followed when a Presidential General commits an impeachable offence.

According to him, the President can only be removed when there were 2/3 voted for his removal.

“We reached out to chief Udobi to make peace, he said over his dead body for Nwoye to remain as PG. We set up a committee and committee exonerated him and we have to re instate him. The Constitution of the community says to no ex- convict shall contest for position of PG and the purported conviction can only lead to his removal but only when the 2/3 of the members voted against him. The law was silent on what becomes of any person convicted while serving” he said.

According to him, the position of the government is to deal with the constitution of the community and nothing more.

