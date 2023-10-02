Northern Governors mourn Nigeria’s 1st Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu

The governors of the 19 Northern States have mourned the death of Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu, Northern Nigeria’s first Professor of Community Health who died…

The governors of the 19 Northern States have mourned the death of Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu, Northern Nigeria’s first Professor of Community Health who died Monday at the age of 97.

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a condolence message, described the late Umaru Shehu, who was Nigeria’s first emeritus professor as a true luminary and erudite scholar whose demise leaves a huge void in the realms of knowledge and leadership in Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya said the loss of Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu has created a profound void, not only for his family, Borno State and the University of Maiduguri, but indeed, the entire northern region, Nigeria, and the global academic community.

“Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu was not just a name but a repository of wisdom, a beacon of knowledge, and an embodiment of dedication to his people and country.

Eight ‘killed’ in fresh Plateau Attack

Plateau intending pilgrims to pay N2m for 2024 Hajj

“His illustrious career in several universities, including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, the University of Maiduguri, as well as his role as a co-founder of the Borno Elders Forum and the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation have left an indelible mark on our society.

“A towering figure in academia, Professor Shehu’s contributions as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and his distinguished position as Professor Emeritus of Community Health at the University of Maiduguri have indeed enriched our nation’s intellectual heritage. His global recognition as the Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal was proof of his exceptional capabilities,” he said.

The NSGF chairman added that the north has indeed lost one of its most brilliant minds and world-class academics.

Governor Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Borno State, the University of Maiduguri Community, and indeed the nation over the huge loss, praying to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...