Eight ‘killed’ in fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than eight people have been reportedly killed in an attack by gunmen on Du village of Kwall District, Rigwe Chiefdom, Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack happened at about 9pm on Sunday when people had already retired to their homes.

National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the incident was a sad continuation of destruction of lives and property in the state.

“The gunmen stormed the community at about 2010hrs, positioned and sprayed bullets on the bodies of innocent people while sleeping.

“The evil perpetration continued within minutes and about eight people were killed while 5 people were injured. They are receiving treatment in hospitals.

“The Rigwe Nation is not only saddened by this unfortunate development and occurrence, but completely depressed knowing full well how peaceful and hospitable the Rigwe people had lived and still living,” he said.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to his call or text message.

