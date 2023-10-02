Plateau intending pilgrims to pay N2m for 2024 Hajj

Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Board has urged intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj to be prepared to pay a deposit of N2m. The board also…

Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Board has urged intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj to be prepared to pay a deposit of N2m.

The board also said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 1,345 Hajj seats for the state.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Board Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Saleh disclosed this in a statement signed by the board information officer Alhaji Sanusi Namu.

The statement noted, “NAHCON has recently allocated 1,345 hajj slots to Plateau State and priority will be given to those who could not perform last 2023 hajj due to limited slot by NAHCON.

“All intending pilgrims are therefore encouraged to book for their slot on time as all pilgrims will be treated on a first come first serve basis”

The statement further advised those who have their deposit with the board and did not perform the 2023 year hajj will come to the board to get a bank teller for topping up their deposits”

“Acting Executive Secretary used this forum to appreciate Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his support to the board, hinted that this administration is committed to leaving no stone unturned towards achieving a better 2024 hajj exercise”

