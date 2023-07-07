Nollywood actress: I Campaigned For APC But They Disappointed Me

Nollywood actress, Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).of abysmal failure in the last eight years.…

Nollywood actress, Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).of abysmal failure in the last eight years.

She said she campaigned for the party but it failed and regretted supporting it after the ugly experience of the EndSARS protest.

The actress disclosed this during a recent interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

You are a hypocrite, Nollywood actor blasts Davido over pregnancy scandal

Iyabo Oko: Things to know about late Nollywood veteran, Sidikat Odunkanwi

The protesters demanded an end to police brutality. They also capitalised on the opportunity to demand better governance from the ruling elite.

Oshod0-Oke also stated that she was disappointed in the actions of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the protest.

The 48-year-old film actress said the “governor was saying three different things” and claiming nobody died.

She said, “I love APC. I’m a fan of APC, body and soul. I felt APC was going to take Nigeria to the next level.”

“So even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. I wasn’t looking at the money, I was looking at what was going to happen later.

“All what they have been doing, I was thinking eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that. But when the EndSARS protest came up, I was so down.

“I was really really down because our governor was saying three different things at the same time. They said they didn’t kill anybody.

“But if one person died, fifty people have died with that one person. The people that person is feeding, are their parents, and siblings.

“Before they get themselves and get back on their feet might take five years. It is a thing of the mind. Secondly, there were so many injuries.

“I saw some guys that could not use their legs, some people had bullets in their bodies. So many injuries. I will not say I was mad but I was really down. I regret working for them for that reason alone.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...