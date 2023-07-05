You are a hypocrite, Nollywood actor blasts Davido over pregnancy scandal

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has knocked Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, over the allegation of infidelity and abortion demand leveled…

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has knocked Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, over the allegation of infidelity and abortion demand leveled against him.

Davido recently came under severe criticism on social media after two foreign women alleged to be pregnant for him.

Weighing in, Fabiyi, who recently addressed sex for role allegation, recalled how the musician had dubbed him a ‘Bitch on sight’.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor accused the singer of hypocrisy, adding that he merely pretends to fight for children.

“That “BITCH ON SIGHT” is you @davido. You pretend you are fighting for children online at the expense of my life and career and secretly you are demanding the murder of innocent children behind. Shameless and socially unfit lots. Dwindling and fake personality.

“I have made a bold step, it is now left for my children and every other unsuspecting innocent children to decide if they still wish to follow and have you mentor them. You are such a disgrace. STOP KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN.

“You don’t love children and learn to keep your fingers in check. It is a criminal offence to suppress, gaug or incite attack on protesters. It is criminal to enable abortion or engage in it,’’ the post read.

