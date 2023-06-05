NILDS DG slams Kwara legislators for boycotting training

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has taken a swipe at members of the Kwara State…

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has taken a swipe at members of the Kwara State House of Assembly over their persistent absence at capacity-building workshops organised by the institute.

Sulaiman spoke yesterday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day induction workshop for members-elect of Plateau and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly.

He commended legislators from Plateau and Bauchi for their impressive attendance, which he said has never been demonstrated by their counterparts from Kwara State.

“I am from Kwara State but ashamed by the attitude displayed by lawmakers from the state on capacity-building workshop.

“We have invited them twice without any of the invitations honoured by them yet; many of them are strangers to legislative processes and procedures,” the DG said.

