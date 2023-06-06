Gombe FA hails Doma United, Gombe United, others clubs

The Chairman Gombe State Football Association, Mr. Filibus Yakubu Sarma, has congratulated all Gombe State football teams that are representing the state in various domestic…

The Chairman Gombe State Football Association, Mr. Filibus Yakubu Sarma, has congratulated all Gombe State football teams that are representing the state in various domestic leagues.

In a statement, the Chairman said he was proud of the progress made by the clubs especially the two Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs, Gombe United and Doma United in the 2023 abridged season.

He said “I congratulate the Gombe state football family for what we have achieved together so far, especially this year. I am proud of what Gombe United and Doma United have done in the NPFL.

“They played in an abridge league that is difficult but kudos to them all for maintaining their NPFL statuses. As we all saw, Doma United almost picked the Super Six play-off spot but all the same, we are proud of what they did.

“I am hopeful that next season will be a better one for the two clubs as football lovers in the state will continue to enjoy the NPFL matches.”

Sarma extended his appreciation to other clubs like Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Police Machine and NationWide League One sides FC Yarmalight, Zaki Mai Riga, Prudential Sports, Super Pillars, Gombe Warriors and Flash Flamingos who put up good performances.

“We may not get what we want out of the season but being there is also an achievement. I will also like to say kudos to NNL side Police Machine and our clubs that played in the Nationwide League One, Yarmalight, Zaki Mai Riga, Prudential Sports, Super Pillars, Gombe Warriors, Flash Flamingos who did a very good job,” he said.

The Chairman also thanked the football family for their continuous support which he said has helped the FA to record so many achievements.

