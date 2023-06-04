Be accessible to your ministers, NILDS DG tells Tinubu

The Director General of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Suleiman, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make…

The Director General of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Suleiman, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make himself accessible to his ministers and aides.

The former minister noted that it will give the president the opportunity to feel the pulse of the citizens and help in people centric decisions.

Suleiman gave the advice in Ilọrin at the 1st Annual Faculty Public Lecture and Book Presentation by the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of Al-Hikmah University.

The book titled “Emerging Perspectives on Nation Building for Peace in Africa” was authored by the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Lateef Oladimeji.

While speaking on the topic “Challenges of Democratic Governance in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: Setting Agenda for the Tinubu’s Administration”, the NILDS DG sought support for the new administration on the issue of fuel subsidy but expressed reservation over the timing.

“One of the major problems we had with the Buhari government was that he was not accessible as the head of government especially to the ministers and MDAs,” he said.

