Nigerian Idol: Victory Gbakara wins 8th edition, gets N100m prize

Sonorous singer, Victory Gbakara has emerged victorious in the recently concluded Nigerian Idol music competition. As the latest winner of the contest, Gbakara, get N100m…

Sonorous singer, Victory Gbakara has emerged victorious in the recently concluded Nigerian Idol music competition. As the latest winner of the contest, Gbakara, get N100m prize

The music contest, Nigerian Idol, is the local version of the Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise for the country as it was already part of Idols West Africa which was also shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden.

The show started with its first season in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the country with the tagline Live Your Dream. Auditions were open for every Nigerian between 18 and 28. The first season went on air in October 2010 and is shown on 15 different channels all across Africa.

Gbakara, the winner of this season’s edition will get N100 million grand prize, part of which is N35 million in cash. His win also includes a music record deal and a video shoot.

Gov Adeleke’s daughter graduates from Nigerian varsity

I’m glad my feat has inspired more young Nigerians – Hilda Baci

The show’s finale on Sunday night began with group performances from all the contestants alongside the judges. D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika led the chorus of ‘Hall of Fame’, a 2014 song by the Star of Copenhagen, Switzerland.

The 2023 edition, hosted by IK Osakioduwa, premiered in April. The live show aired for 10 weeks — from April 23 to July 16.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...