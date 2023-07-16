Gov Adeleke’s daughter graduates from Nigerian varsity

It is a double celebration in the household of the Executive governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, as his daughter Adebukola Josephine has graduated from…

It is a double celebration in the household of the Executive governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, as his daughter Adebukola Josephine has graduated from a Nigerian university, moreso, he was declared the winner of the Osun governorship election by INEC exactly a year ago.

It was gathered that the young lady studied Mass Communication at Adeleke University and graduated on Sunday. In a post on the verified Instagram page of Dele Momodu, a media mogul and close friend of the family, the journalist noted that the Osun State governor is excited about his daughter’s graduation.

Adebukola Josephine Adeleke is the daughter of Mrs Titilola Adeleke and she is one of the graduands at the 9th convocation ceremony of Adeleke University which was held in the school premises on Sunday.

The Governor in his congratulatory message to his daughter and her fellow graduates admonished them to go and conquer the world while being a good ambassador of the institution in all their post-school activities.

“Education makes a major difference in what and how we become anything in life. It is a tool we cannot do without. Be a good ambassador of this university in all your post-school activities. You are blessed already by these attainments. The sky is no longer your limit. So go out and conquer the wider world”, the Governor stated as he thanked friends, families and well-wishers for celebrating with him on the occasion of his daughter’s graduation and a year anniversary of his victory at the poll.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AARE DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation)

