I’m glad my feat has inspired more young Nigerians – Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci, Guinness WorId Record holder, says she is glad that her feat has inspired more young Nigerians to start businesses and break records.

Baci spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while displaying her culinary skills to raise one million Naira to assist and empower a widow to be self-reliant.

She told NAN that her love for widows made her support the initiative organised by The Duke of Somolu Productions, a theatrical play-producing outfit.

“There is still so much to be done when it comes to supporting widows. There is a need to get them employed, give them words of encouragement, create empowerment and also teach them how to grow their businesses.

“However, it does not necessarily have to be cash all the time, but there is so much to be done for the widows.

“They need to be shown love and kindness. We also need to show them that it’s possible for them to move beyond their present state.

“They still have to move forward because the tragedy of losing one’s love can lead to a space of depression, so much that one forgets what one is capable of doing.

“If they are getting constant encouragement and there are reminders that they still have so much to look forward to, the sky will be their limit,” she said.

On other young Nigerians who are following her footsteps and trying to beat her record, Baci said that the development had brought out the best in some people, especially the youth.

“I think it’s a good sign because this is more of positive development. For me, it is not negative. I honestly think it is positive because my effort is successful and well done, that is why people are coming up.

“That is why a lot of people are now trying to push through their limits and push through their boundaries to break records in several fields.

“I know what is published on social media is that a lot of people are trying to break records, but the truth is that other people are now being inspired to start businesses and break records. It is a good indication that I did something good.”

While saying she had no ill feelings about people trying to beat her records, she noted that no new record holder can be announced until a year after.

The Guinness Book of Records is updated annually.

“Now that everyone is trying to beat me, I don’t mind, I have already broken the records and they should try and break the records too.

“I set out to achieve something, I have achieved that and now it is time for other people to try. I don’t have any ill feelings, neither am I bothered. So, it’s time for others to try,” she added. (NAN)

