NigeriaDecides: Kano NNPP campaign DG loses LG to APC

The Director General of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Campaign Council in Kano State, Ali Makoda has lost his Local Government Area to the All Progressives Congress in the Saturday’s presidential election.

Makoda is from Makoda LGA and he was until his defection to the NNPP the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Of the seven results so far announced, NNPP has won six LGAs while Makoda LGA is the only one so far won by APC.

The results as announced by the Returning Officer, Dr. Halima Muhd Isa, indicated that APC got 12,590 while NNPP got 12,247 and PDP scored 1,099 while LP got 40.

Total registered voters: 75,487. Total accredited voters: 27,724

Total valid votes was 26,195 and rejected votes: 584 while Total votes cast: 26,779.

Results in six polling units were cancelled due to overvoting and disruption of the voting process.