Labour Party Candidate sends Kaduna PDP rep Packing after 4 terms

The Labour Party candidate for House of Representatives, Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, Mr Mathew Donatus Kozali, has defeated the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lucas Gwani.

Koazali polled 10,508 voted ahead of Gwani, who polled 10,297 votes.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gwani was seeking to occupy the seat for the fifth time.

Announcing the result at Kaura Local Government Secretariat in southern part of Kaduna state, the Returning Officer, Professor Elija D. Ella, declared that Mr. Mathew Donatus Kuzai as the winner, while Professor Benjamin Kumai Gugong of APC came third with 9, 919 votes.