Obi wins one LGA in Niger

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has defeated his rivals in Suleja Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Suleja is a suburb of Abuja and host to one of the biggest markets.

The results of the presidential election from the 10 electoral wards announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) official, Dr Hussaini Musa, showed that Obi scored 16,978 votes against the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 15,917 while Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 11,968 votes.

The Suleja LGA with 10 wards had 149,088 registered voters while 50,358 were accredited for the election.

A total of 49,850 votes were cast out of which 42,028 were valid while 1,822 were invalid.

Meanwhile, the APC won the Niger East Senatorial seat with 18,805 votes. The PDP came second, polling 14,525 votes while LP received 13, 407 votes.