Niger: Border communities seek peace

Leaders of the border communities have intensified calls for amicable resolution of the current crisis in Niger Republic.

The village of Araba in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Malam Ibrahim Yan Matan Araba made the call during an interview with Daily Trust on Monday.

According to him, military action would never be a solution to the problem.

His call was coming the same day that the Nigerian Army flagged off inter-brigade competition for warrant officer and non-commissioned officers in Sokoto.

“We commended our lawmakers for rejecting the requests of the president for military intervention in Niger.

“Because their nationals could vent their anger on our traders.

“Nigeria and Niger were the same until we were divided by the colonial masters. There is also a marital relationship between us.

“We are appealing to President Tinubu to ensure amicable resolution of the issue,” he said

However, the communities remained calm with locals anxiously waiting for ECOWAS’ next step.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has organised an inter-brigade competition for Warrant Officers and non-commissioned officers in Sokoto state.

Flagging off the competition, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Godwin Mutkut said the competition involved officers from different formations within and outside the division.

