Strike: Katsina NMA gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Katsina State branch has given the state government a two-week ultimatum to address their concerns or face industrial action.

Recall that recently Daily Trust reported how the dearth of health workers was affecting healthcare delivery in the state.

In a communique issued by the association after its regular State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Katsina, as obtained by Daily Trust, the NMA resolved to give the ultimatum after which its members will embark on a five-day warning strike.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Medical Association Katsina State branch hereby gives an ultimatum of 14 days following which a five-day warning strike will be undertaken by all its members across, local government, state and federal government hospitals, including private hospitals,” the communique read in part.

The NMA highlighted problems such as chronic manpower shortage; infrastructure decay and lack of equipment; poor remuneration; meagre amount of N5,000 as hazard allowance; issues on Residency Training programme and funds.

The problems, they said, ensured the plummeting of critical care, the absence of clinical governance, the destruction of the state health indices and the suffering of their members particularly as regards state owned facilities.

Some of the requests by the association included facilities’ upgrade and renovations, including eequipment procurement; immediate implementation of the new entry level with consequential adjustment as approved by the state government; and immediate implementation of the circular on hazard allowance across the health sector in the state.

Others were immediate approval and commencement of implementation of the items of the Residency Training Programme document currently before the state government; funding for Residency Training in the State and must match what doctors in federal institutions are enjoying as well as implementation of the current circular released by the Presidency through the executive chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and wages Commission (NSIWC) dated on the 25th July 2023.

Similarly, the NMA in Ogun State on Monday kicked against Governor Dapo Abiodun’s listing of hazard allowance as part of the palliative measures of the fuel subsidy removal, describing it as “insulting.”

The body also threatened to withdraw the services of its doctors and health workers across government hospitals in the state over non-payment of hazard allowance.

Our correspondent reports that the state government had last month announced a series of palliatives for civil servants, pensioners and the people of the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on fuel, including approval of N10,000 for civil servants and pensioners every month.

The government also approved hazard allowance for health and medical personnel, while food palliative was also approved for the most vulnerable citizens.

But the NMA State Chairman, Dr Kunle Ashimi on Monday expressed shock that Abiodun “lumped up” hazard allowance with palliatives announced by the governor.

Ashimi, flanked by other executive members of the body, made this known at a press briefing as part of activities lined up to mark the 2023 Annual General Meeting and scientific conference of the association held in Abeokuta.

The NMA chairman explained that Abiodun had made a declaration on the payment of the allowance since March, but he had not paid.

While insisting that hazard allowance is a right of medical workers, he hinted that the matter would be discussed during the NMA’s AGM on Thursday and “Far reaching decisions will be taken, which may include ratifying the decision of the State Executive Council (SEC) to withdraw services.”

