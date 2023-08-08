Demolition: Kano gov berates judges over restraining orders

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has berated judges in the state for granting ex parte orders that have restrained the government from…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has berated judges in the state for granting ex parte orders that have restrained the government from continuing with its demolition of properties it has tagged as illegal.

Daily Trust reports that a federal high court in Kano had issued a restraining order against the state government from carrying out demolition exercises in the Salanta area and awarded a N2million fine against the government to be paid to two applicants, who had proven before it that the government violated their fundamental human rights.

But Governor Yusuf, while speaking at the swearing in of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as the first female Chief Judge of the state on Monday, said his government “Expect judiciary officers at all levels to be just and fair, saying it “Makes no sense to the common man in Kano that primary school classrooms would be demolished to create land for the building of illegal corner-shops.”

The governor said it was incomprehensible that a judge in the state would “Think that the person that demolished health clinic, or school, or doctors’ quarters in a hospital and built shops or events centre is right and the government that recovers these public assets and restore them for the communal use of all citizens is wrong”.

He further said it was inconceivable that “When government recovers the land in overriding public interest (to rebuild the classrooms for our children to have access to good education), some judicial officers would be granting all sorts of orders to frustrate the government from recovering such properties.”

He appealed to the new CJ to change the perception of some judicial officers that see the executive arm as a rival, adding that “We are not rivals, we are friends, we are partners. We are not designed to compete but to complement each other.”

The governor also called on the CJ to address “Perceived miscarriages of justice, perceived unjust and misjudged cases, alleged judicial corruption, and cases allegedly manipulated by money, power or personal favours”.

On her part, the new substantive CJ, Justice Aboki said her goal is to enhance justice delivery to make it more efficient, effective and accessible to all.

“With the help of Almighty Allah and contribution and cooperation of all stakeholders, we will restore the glory of the judiciary in our dear state,” she said.

She thanked the governor and the speaker of the state Assembly for their confidence, which translated into making her confirmation as substantive CJ to be smooth, adding “I hope and pray that I will not disappoint you as well as the entire people of the state”.

Also speaking, the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) eulogised the first female CJ, describing her as no nonsense woman, who had made a name for herself in the legal and judicial profession where she was well known for her discipline, commitment and a passion for justice.

Daily Trust reports that Justice Aboki was appointed as acting CJ on March 9 by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the retirement of Justice Nura Sagir and the appointment was confirmed by the state house of assembly on July 6 following a letter sent by the incumbent governor.

