Don advocates effective waste management to minimize environmental impact

A professor with the Edo State University, Uzairue, Muniratu Maliki, has advocated effective waste management in the country to minimise and mitigate environmental impact.…

A professor with the Edo State University, Uzairue, Muniratu Maliki, has advocated effective waste management in the country to minimise and mitigate environmental impact.

She also charged government at all levels and relevant stakeholders to engage in effective sensitisation of the populace in order to achieve positive results on waste management in the country.

The professor of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry gave the charge while delivering a lecture titled: “Economic and Environmental Sustainability Through Dump-Mining” at the 10th Inaugural Lecture of the University.

Prof Maliki further called for an increase in recycling efforts in the country to reduce the impact of harmful chemicals and the emission of greenhouse gases to help tackle climate change.

“Recycling is the best way to preserve impact on our natural system. Nigerians need to be enlightened on the need for proper waste management and the benefits of recycling,” she said.

Prof. Maliki who is also the Dean, Students Affairs, noted that waste management was a major problem that had significantly affected a number of people in the country, adding that the way and manner we generate waste determines the way it should be tackled.

Earlier, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, said the lecture series has been a testament to the commitment to excellence and innovation in academia.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...