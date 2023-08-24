NEMA distributes relief items to 18,644 households in Edo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief items to 18,644 households and most vulnerable persons affected by flood in Edo.…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief items to 18,644 households and most vulnerable persons affected by flood in Edo.

Daily Trust reports that the beneficiaries were part of the 660,884 households verified under the 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention of the federal government.

Speaking during the distribution, the agency Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, represented by Mrs Priscilla Agonta, Assistant Director, Expenditure in NEMA, said the list of beneficiaries arrived after loss and damage assessment in the affected areas.

He said the agency after the flood incident conducted damage and loss assessment and relief items approved by the federal government were delivered across the states to complement initial intervention by the State governments.

He listed the items distributed to include food items, non-food items, livelihood equipment such as grinding and sewing machines and farm inputs.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Joy Aigbe, said the food items would alleviate the hunger among the vulnerable in the state.

