First Bank sends clear message in quest to reclaim league title

First Bank Basketball Team has sent a strong message in their bid to regain the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball crown.

In a ruthless display of skill and determination, the First Bank Basketball team from Lagos defeated the IGP Queens with an impressive 50-point margin.

The final score of 80-30 left fans in the Atlantic Conference venue in awe of their dominance. This victory clearly shows their intent to reclaim the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball crown, which they lost in the previous edition held in Lagos.

In another match of the Atlantic Conference, the Bayelsa Whales triumphed over the host team Sunshine Angels with a score of 61-44. This sets the stage for an exciting competition as MFM and Dolphins join the zone, where the top two teams will emerge for the finals scheduled for October.

Over in the Savannah Conference, the Air Warriors of Abuja faced a tough challenge as they were defeated 64-48 by the Nigeria Customs in a thrilling encounter in Jos.

However, the Air Warriors started their defense of the Zenith Bank Women’s League on a positive note with a 66-48 victory against the Nigerian Army.

In other matches of the Savannah Conference, Plateau Rocks overcame Nasarawa Amazons with a score of 63-44, while Nigeria Customs dominated Kada Angels with a commanding 73-32 victory.

