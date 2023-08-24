NIGERIA DAILY: Issues Around Promises Of Newly Appointed Ministers

Download Here In 24 years after the country transited from military to civilian regime, more than enough ministers have served at different times making promises…

Download Here

In 24 years after the country transited from military to civilian regime, more than enough ministers have served at different times making promises that are sometimes not realistic.

NIGERIA DAILY: What FCT Residents Feel About Wike’s Demolition Threat

Ministers appointed by Tinubu have promised to hit the ground running, but the question is will they keep to their promise?

NIGERIA DAILY: The Life Of Nigerian Doctors Abroad

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss some of the issues around the promises of the newly appointed ministers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...