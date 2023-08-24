✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Podcast | Top Story

    NIGERIA DAILY: Issues Around Promises Of Newly Appointed Ministers

    Download Here In 24 years after the country transited from military to civilian regime, more than enough ministers have served at different times making promises…

    Stakeholders set agenda as ministers assume office
    Stakeholders set agenda as ministers assume office
      By Umar Mardia

    More Podcasts

    Download Here
    In 24 years after the country transited from military to civilian regime, more than enough ministers have served at different times making promises that are sometimes not realistic.

    NIGERIA DAILY: What FCT Residents Feel About Wike’s Demolition Threat

    Ministers appointed by Tinubu have promised to  hit the ground running, but the question is will they keep to their promise?

    NIGERIA DAILY: The Life Of Nigerian Doctors Abroad

    In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss some of the issues around the promises of the newly appointed ministers.

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: