After Daily Trust story, Abuja Road Man gifted truck

Days after Daily Trust Saturday published a story of a man popularly called Road Man, who has been filling potholes pro bono on Abuja roads…

Days after Daily Trust Saturday published a story of a man popularly called Road Man, who has been filling potholes pro bono on Abuja roads and some parts of Nasarawa State, particularly along the Karu/Jikwoyi axis of the FCT, some Good Samaritans have gifted him a brand new Hijet truck.

Daily Trust Saturday had on July 1 reported how Daniel Davou Dachung, 58, has been doing the work since General Sani Abacha’s regime.

In the interview, he told our reporter that after over 20 years in this pro bono community service, “nobody has come to my help.”

However, a group of Samaritans led by one Godwin Adoga aka OOG on social media, came to his aid following the report.

Adoga, who’s a financial planner and CEO of OG capital Finance Limited, told Daily Trust Saturday that he decided to lead a fundraising towards Road Man’s aid out of anger, sadness and concern he had for him.

“We created a trust fund for him to make sure he has a new vehicle and he has something to take home every weekend now. It’s still not yet enough, still there’s more to be done.”

On his part, the Road Man told this reporter that he was elated over the gesture, saying getting the gift of a brand-new truck was a sign that some people appreciated his services.

