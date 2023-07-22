Nursing Council inducts 242 foreign trained nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has inducted 242 graduates of Nursing Science from foreign universities into the nursing profession in the country. They…

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has inducted 242 graduates of Nursing Science from foreign universities into the nursing profession in the country.

They were inducted on Friday during the council’s 10th induction ceremony for foreign trained nurses in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony in Abuja, the registrar of the Council, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, said the inductees graduated from foreign institutions in 17 countries, and had their adaptation programme at the department of nursing in 12 Nigerian universities.

The countries include India, Morocco, Liberia, Egypt, United Kingdom, Philippines, Turkey, Northern Cyprus, Sudan, Ukraine, Jordan, Ghana, Malaysia, Niger Republic, Uganda , Iran and Cameroun.

He said 21,232 nurses and midwives were produced last year.

The registrar said the Council was committed to its mission of promoting and maintaining excellence in nursing and midwifery education and practice in Nigeria in line with global best practices.

He said that with his administration of the oath on the inductees, their registration and licensure were guaranteed and they could now practice the profession anywhere in the world after undergoing the mandatory one year internship in any accredited health facilities in Nigeria.

An inductee, Yorlue Kialee Grace, who gave the valedictory speech on behalf of the inductees, thanked the Council for offering them opportunities for the adaptation programme.

