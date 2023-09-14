NDPC to protect varsity lecturers, students’ data

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has sought the partnership of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) for capacity building for VCs…

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has sought the partnership of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) for capacity building for VCs and data officers in universities.

Professor Yakubu Ochefu, the Secretary-General of CVCNU, who called for a capacity building on data protection for senior officers of universities, made the request during a courtesy visit by CVCNU members to Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/CEO of NDPC, at the commission’s office in Abuja yesterday.

“The fact that the act is coming at this point in time, these are things that as a nation, we should have done years ago, and if Nigerian universities is going to do things right, then they have to take their rightful place as far as implementing the Act is concerned,” Ochefu said.

