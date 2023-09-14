N/Delta faced with devt challenges – Minister

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has pledged to enhance the region’s development during his tenure. Momoh spoke yesterday in Abuja while receiving…

Momoh spoke yesterday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Auchi Allied Association.

He said: “We will do our utmost to ensure that we leave the region in a better condition than we found it. While we have faced numerous challenges in the past, we are resolute in changing the course of history.”

The minister noted that he had been briefed on the severe ecological problems in the area. “I am aware of emerging issues in Agenebode, Afashio, Igarra road, and other locations. Our government will make its presence known, and you can be assured of my support,” he said.

Earlier, Oshiobuge Ahmed, who led the delegation, congratulated the minister on his appointment.

