ActionAid calls for new strategies to tackle poverty

The Action Aid Nigeria (AAN) has called for urgent and fresh strategies to tackle the rising level poverty in the country, especially at the grassroots.

Country Director of AAN, Andrew Mamedu, made the call in Abuja at a breakfast meeting with donors and partners.

He said the time for massive actions to combat the growing poverty in Nigeria had come.

Also at a with media executives in the evening, he stressed the need for media and other stakeholders to be alive to their responsibilities and work together to achieve a better deals for all Nigerians.

“We’re faced with 133m Nigerians that are living in multidimensional poverty. We have no business living in poverty and action should be taken to take Nigerians living in poverty out of it.

“We have to remove the root causes of poverty and that’s what we, in ActionAid, are here to do. There’s no way we can achieve that alone, we have development partners, we have donor agencies, we have government agencies.

“We have all our partners both internationally and nationally, we are look up to them to fight poverty together. We’re looking at it from top to bottom and from bottom to the top. We’re going to evolve both strategies to fight poverty to a standstill.”

An ambassador of ActionAid, Hilda Dokubo, said Nigeria could not afford to allow its citizen to flee the country because of poverty, adding that all Nigerians needed to fight it together.

