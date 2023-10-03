NCF releases 13-man squad for West Africa Trophy tourney

Nigeria’s coach Steve Tikolo has named his 13-man squad for the West Africa trophy tournament is slated to be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square…

Nigeria’s coach Steve Tikolo has named his 13-man squad for the West Africa trophy tournament is slated to be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval in Lagos, from Wednesday, October 4 to 15 while naming Sylvester Okpe as captain.

Other players in coach Steve Tikolo’s squad for the tournament are; Peter Aho, Ademola Onikoyi, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Prosper Useni, Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Taiwo Mohammed, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Joshua Asia and Ahkere Isesele.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation recently launched a four-nation competition to establish new partnerships with sponsors and provide valuable international exposure for the national team’s growth. Alongside Nigeria, the tournament will feature teams from Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda.

Each day of the ten-day event will showcase two matches for the West Africa Trophy. The opening games on Wednesday, October 4, will see Nigeria facing off against Rwanda, followed by Ghana taking on Sierra Leone in the afternoon.

The President of the NCF, Uyi Akpata said that the West Africa Trophy will be used by the Yellow Greens as a warm-up event before the second round of the West Indies 2024 ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers, which will take place in Namibia from November 20 to December 1.

“This event is the first in its series, and we are glad to put it together, along with some partners, especially Dafabet. Again, it will form part of events that will prep the National Men’s Cricket team “The Yellow-Greens” ahead of other international engagements later in the year,” the president added.

