Academy of Public Health confers distinguished fellowship on Tomori, 7 others

The selection committee of the Academy of Public Health, the flagship body of the West African Institute of Public Health, has conferred the Distinguished Fellowship of the Academy of Public Health (DFAPH), on eight eminent persons.

The DFAPH is the highest fellowship rank in the Roll of Fellows of the academy.

A statement from the organization yesterday said they are: Oyewale Tomori, Pape Amadou Gaye , Leslie Mancuso, Wondimagegnehu Alemu, Joy Phumaphi, Rose Gana Fomban Leke, Michel Sidibé and Uche Veronica Amazigo.

The statement said the Distinguished Fellowship recipients lead the Fellows’ Roll for their exceptional leadership and service to humanity; making a difference in the lives of people, and inspiring young leaders to also excel in their public health work.

Prof. Tomori is a renown virologist and infectious diseases expert with a career spanning decades that includes the World Health Organization (WHO). He has made significant contributions to research, education, and public health initiatives in Africa.

He played a pivotal role in combatting infectious diseases like Ebola and Lassa fever, providing expertise and leadership in various global health organizations.

His dedication to strengthening healthcare systems and infectious disease control measures in Africa has earned him recognition as a prominent leader in the field of virology and public health on the continent.

Prof. Wondimagegnehu Alemu is an esteemed Adjunct Professor and a former country representative of WHO in Nigeria. Alemu has made significant contributions to global health especially in Africa.

Uche Veronica Amazigo is a distinguished professor of medical parasitology and a renowned public health specialist. She has made valuable contributions in the fields of health, parasitology, and social inclusion and development.

The Distinguished Fellowship of the Academy of Public Health (with post nominal scripts “DFAPH”) was established by the Academy of Public Health in 2016 as a special fellowship award for outstanding leaders making impact in public health, especially in ways that will positively impact on health systems in Africa and beyond.

