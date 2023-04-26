NASS Caucus to submit zoning template to Tinubu

A House of Representatives caucus, Nationalists Forum, says it will soon submit its zoning template for the 10th National Assembly to President-Elect, Bola Tinubu. The…

A House of Representatives caucus, Nationalists Forum, says it will soon submit its zoning template for the 10th National Assembly to President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The caucus, consisting of 260 members (both new and old), said this after a meeting on Tuesday to adopt a zoning formula for principal offices, including Speaker.

In a statement signed by its convener, Chief Philip Agbese, the member-elect representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo, the lawmakers said their template is in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The group, which is made up of members drawn from different political parties, said they are out to galvanize the nation amid tribal, political, ethnic, and religious sentiments.

Agbese said after their inaugural meeting, Tuesday’s session in Abuja was for critical stakeholders with members agreeing on sharing the offices to reflect the geographical spread of the country.

He added that they will seek an audience with the President-elect to submit their template to him.

Describing Tinubu as a thorough democrat, Agbese expressed confidence that the President-elect will adopt the formula in the interest of the country.

He added that what the nation needs at this crucial time is healing and not further division.

The member-elect, however, assured Nigerians that the best set of leaders will emerge to lead the House of Representatives.