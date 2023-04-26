May 29: Kano, Kaduna, FCT, 9 others get new CPs

The Police Service Commission Tuesday deployed Mohammed Usaini Gumel as Kano State Commissioner of Police, ahead of the May 29 inauguration. It also deployed 11…

The Police Service Commission Tuesday deployed Mohammed Usaini Gumel as Kano State Commissioner of Police, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

It also deployed 11 other Commissioners in the Federal Capital Territory as well as Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Benue, Bayelsa, Yobe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States.

Chairman, PSC, Solomon Arase, charged the new CPs to be dedicated in their new assignments, saying their postings came with a lot of “commitment, innovativeness and demand of them total loyalty to the Nigerian nation.”

He said at this national transition period, they must brace up for challenges in the course of their duties.

“You should quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in your respective states of posting,” he urged.

He said the commission would monitor them to ensure that they do not derail from established rules and regulations.

Other CPs posted include: Haruna Gabriel Garba (FCT), Tajudeen A. Abass (Delta), Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju (Ogun), Taiwo Jesubiyi (Ondo), Julius A. Okoro (Benue), Romokere Ibiani (Bayelsa), Mohammed Bunu (Yobe), Garba Musa Yusuf (Kaduna), Garba Ahmed (Zamfara), Hayatu Kaigama Ali (Sokoto) and Aliyu Musa (Katsina).