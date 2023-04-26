Peter Enahoro earned public trust for fearless writings – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at the…

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

The president, in a statement Tuesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust by his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

He said the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, adding that the deceased used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who had also added value to journalism practice in the country.

The President urged those who mourned the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

“May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace,” Buhari prayed.