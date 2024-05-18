NAPTIP rescues 3 girls trafficked for sex

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Uyo Zonal Command, said it has rescued three girls who were lured into sexual…

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Uyo Zonal Command, said it has rescued three girls who were lured into sexual exploitation under the guise of job hunting.

Speaking on Friday in Uyo, the Uyo Zonal Commander, NAPTIP, Mr Emmanuel Awhen, said the girls were taken from Oron Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State to Ogun State.

Awhen stated that the girls were deceived and trafficked by one Queen, who promised them better job opportunities in Lagos, but they ended up in Idiroko community, Ogun State.

He explained that while in Idiroko, the girls were confined in a brothel and forced into prostitution, while one Madam Patricia received money paid for their ‘work’ throughout the duration of their stay in Idiroko.

“The perpetrators of this crime are currently facing prosecution, while some of them are at large,” he stated.

The Uyo Zonal Commander called on the people of Akwa Ibom to join in the fight against human trafficking by contacting NAPTIP via phone or email: [email protected].