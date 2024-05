The recent report of a fire incident in a Kano Mosque during a prayer session by worshippers, was shocking. It was reported that the perpetrator…

The recent report of a fire incident in a Kano Mosque during a prayer session by worshippers, was shocking. It was reported that the perpetrator carried out the evil act over land ownership tussle. I urge the Kano Police Command to ensure that those behind the dastardly act, which has led to loss of innocent lives, are brought to book.

Salisu Adamu wrote from Kano