Fire Incident at HOGL Energy Terminal Extinguished

The fire incident at HOGL Energy Limited Tank Farm has been put off, the company has said.

The fire incident was recorded at its terminal located in Apapa, Lagos State, on Friday.

The fire began at approximately 11:10am, sparked during routine maintenance of its PMS cargo pipeline.

Corporate Communication Officer, HOGL Energy, Grace Aderemi-John, stated that the concerted efforts of its facilities unit, the Lagos State Fire Service, and local stakeholders helped in successfully extinguishing the fire by 1:45 PM.

“We are pleased to report that operations in surrounding terminals were not impacted, there was no damage to our storage facilities, and no casualties were recorded. Loading operations will resume once we receive clearance from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“At HOGL, our commitment to the highest standards of workplace health and safety remains unwavering. The swift resolution of this incident is a testament to our rigorous safety protocols and the effectiveness of our emergency response teams.

“We extend our gratitude to our host community, stakeholders, and the Lagos State Fire Service for their swift response and collaboration in combating the fire incident,” the company said.