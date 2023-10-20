N60m up for grabs in Betsy Obaseki tourney as draws hold today

A whopping N60m is up for grabs as Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and nine other top clubs in the Nigeria Women…

A whopping N60m is up for grabs as Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and nine other top clubs in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) battle in the 3rd edition of Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament in Benin City.

The unveiling of the Mascot and the draws for the tournament is scheduled for today in Benin City.

Organisers have also announced the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys Mini-Stadium and the Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences Mini-Stadium as venues where the competition will be played.

In addition, the N60m total prize money will be shared among the overall winners, first runners-up, second runners-up, and other participating teams as consolation prizes.

The Chairman, Communication Sub-Committee for the tournament, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the 2023 competition, which is a preseason tournament to sharpen and prepare teams for the Nigeria women’s league, is targeted at raising awareness and generating public interest on the need to eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms.

Listing the activities set for the tournament, he further noted, “The 13 teams who have confirmed their attendance and participation will be arriving in Benin City on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

13 clubs namely Edo Queens, Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes, Confluence Queens, Ekiti Babes, Remo Stars Ladies, Robo FC, Fortress Ladies and Heartland FC will feature in this year’s edition.

