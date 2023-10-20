✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Sports

Alcaraz sidelined with back and foot injuries

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Thursday he will skip next week’s ATP event in Basle after picking up back and foot injuries. “Unfortunately I…

Carlos Alcaraz
    By .

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Thursday he will skip next week’s ATP event in Basle after picking up back and foot injuries.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basle this year,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram adding he still hopes to complete his season.

“I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season.

“I hope to see you all soon.”

World No 2 Alcaraz has played 72 matches on the ATP Tour this year, winning six titles, the most recent of which came at Wimbledon in July where he defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set final.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: