Alcaraz sidelined with back and foot injuries

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Thursday he will skip next week’s ATP event in Basle after picking up back and foot injuries.
“Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basle this year,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram adding he still hopes to complete his season.
“I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season.
“I hope to see you all soon.”
World No 2 Alcaraz has played 72 matches on the ATP Tour this year, winning six titles, the most recent of which came at Wimbledon in July where he defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set final.